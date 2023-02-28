Rockstart Agritech is calling on founders in Agritech and Foodtech space for its training and funding programme.

The programme will fund and empower purpose-driven founders to scale their solutions by leveraging emerging technologies and new business models that improve the food supply system.

Who can apply: Early-stage startups with a focus on agritech and Foodtech and startups innovating in:

Alternative packaging & proteins

Flavours

Smart fulfilment & logistics

Bio alternatives to chemicals and plastic

Nutrition tech

Upcycled products

Tech for novel farming systems

How to apply: Interested candidates should apply here. Applications close on the 7th of April, 2023.

About Rockstart: Rockstart was set up in 2011 to empower founders, mentors and investors to drive positive change through sustainability, creating better food systems, transforming the energy business and developing promising technologies.

Rockstart seeks for solutions that restores soils and oceans to become powerhouses for CO2.

Rockstart is also interested in innovations that create value from waste food as well as innovations that reduce food loss with sustainable solutions. They help startups to shortcut their scaling journey through domain focused content and mentorship, market introductions and co-investments up to Series B.