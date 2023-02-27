Peter Obi of the Labour party (LP) has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos.

This was disclosed on Monday after the Lagos INEC Collation Centre finished counting the votes for Alimosho and Ojo local government areas.

Peter Obi received 582,454 votes in Lagos state, compared to Tinubu’s 571,575, The Peoples Democratic Party came 3rd at 75,675.

Labour Pary also won the Ikeja Local Government with 30,004 votes compared with 21,276 for the APC.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, won the Yobe North Senate seat by a landslide according to a statement seen by Nairametrics. Part of the statement said:

“The Senate President was formally declared the winner on Sunday night by INEC which announced that Lawan polled 91,318 votes, representing 74.7 per cent of the total valid votes(122,193), to defeat his closest rival, Bello Ilu of PDP who polled 22,849 votes.

“This is the seventh parliamentary election won consecutively by Lawan into the National Assembly since 1999, the first two of which gave him a ticket to the House of Representatives while the last five gave him a ticket to the Senate.”

This is a developing story…