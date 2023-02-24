The Nottingham Developing Solutions Scholarship Program is intended for international students from Africa, India, or one of the chosen Commonwealth nations.

The ideal candidates must be interested in pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Nottingham while also influencing the growth of social, political, economic, and environmental structures in their home nations.

It is the University of Nottingham’s flagship master’s scholarship program for students from Africa, South Asia and other specifically chosen Commonwealth nations which was established in 2001.

The scholarships will waive 50% to 100% of master’s tuition for full-time students. Students who can effectively demonstrate their ingenuity in creating solutions that will affect their home nations and spark change are the ones eligible.

Scholarship details: Nottingham University will offer full-time master’s degree programs (including MRes) in any subject area in the following faculties starting in October 2023: Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences, and Faculty of Engineering

Students from various Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria

The scholarship value is 50%-100% of the tuition fees

Eligibility criteria: To apply for this scholarship, you must-

be domiciled in Africa or one of the selected Commonwealth countries

be classed as an overseas student for fee purposes

hold an offer to start a full-time master’s (including MRes), at the University of Nottingham UK in October 2023, within the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Faculty of Science or Faculty of Social Sciences

Application instructions: Applicants must first have applied for and have received an offer to study full-time master’s (including MRes) at the University of Nottingham before they can apply for the scholarship.

You can apply through the scholarships section of the University’s application system, NottinghamHub. The deadline is Friday, 17 May 2023.

It is important to visit the official website for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.