Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport will transform the entire southwest region.

He stated this on Thursday, February 23, during the maiden test flight on the newly constructed Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A statement emailed to Nairametrics quoted Prof. Osinbajo to have said that the construction and development of critical infrastructure that will create jobs and transform the economy is one way to build a modern and prosperous future for all Nigerians. He said:

“In a few months, Kajola dry port will also be operational. I am confident that this airport will transform the entire Southwest region, and serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development in our nation and sub-region.

“This is how we build a modern, prosperous future for all Nigerians. I have no doubt that the culture of innovation and progress that the Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport has already brought will continue to motivate the people of Ogun State even more.”

Positioning Nigeria for AfCFTA: Osinbajo emphasized the significance of the Agro Cargo Airport and Kajola Dry Port projects in the operationalization of the Special Agriculture Processing Zones, as well as Nigeria’s participation in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

He said the airport will serve the Special Agriculture Processing Zones established with the generous assistance of the African Development Bank (AfDB). According to him, the airport is also an essential tool in Nigeria’s preparation for full participation as serious player in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

What you should know: The Gateway Agro Cargo International airport is a category 4E airport. It is one of the best-constructed airports in Nigeria.

It can accommodate an Airbus A380, a Boeing 777, and a Boeing 747.

It has a 4-kilometr runway, a 36-metre control tower, a fire station, a cargo apron and terminal buildings.

It has 82, 000 square meters of cargo apron for types E and C aircrafts when completed.”