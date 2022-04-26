Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that he is the only person trained to be the next President of Nigeria among other aspirants and that his current position has prepared him for the position of the President.

The VP disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, which was seen by Nairametrics, the VP made the disclosure at the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, while visiting Ondo State.

What the VP said

Professor Osinbajo noted that several years of being the Vice President and acting President at some point have trained him for the position of the president

He said the experience he has gained so far, will be used to serve Nigeria with all sincerity and transparency.

“I have served for the past seven years as the Vice President of Nigeria, and I have also acted within that period when the President was away. I think that I am fortunate, and we are fortunate to have been given tremendous opportunities to serve, also even when I acted (as President).

“In that capacity, I am probably the only person trained to be (in that duration), because if you have been a Vice President and also as Acting President, then you have been trained, and I must say with utmost humility that that is exactly how I feel.” Professor Osinbajo said.

“I feel that with what God has given me within the past seven and half years, I must be able to give to my country. People die for this country every day; there are young men and women, soldiers who die for this country every day. That is the greatest act of loyalty that one can have for one’s country. Those of us whom God has given some opportunities to serve must be prepared to offer that service whenever we are called upon to do so.

“Which is why I declared my intention to run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And I want to say that I am grateful to God; and I am grateful to you for all your support, advice and counselling in the past.

“In those capacities as VP and acting president in particular, I got to know so many things that many people would never have ever come across, and I gained a lot of experience on that account. Now, the opportunity has come,” he added.

Professor Osinbajo added that it would be disloyal of him not to utilize the wealth of experience he has gained over the years to further serve the nation in the highest capacity.

“With the experience I have, the contacts and connections that I have made, locally and internationally, I think that it would be a betrayal to our country, to our nation, not to accept to serve the country. If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God, with all of my experiences, to say that, oh, I will now retire quietly either to Lagos or Ikenne, and go and be writing my memoirs; it would be a grave injustice to our country.

“That is why I decided to pour my heart into it, and ensure that I make up this case for the position of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And I believe that with God helping, if God gives us the opportunity, and the will of the people also, God will make it happen; I will have the opportunity to give this nation the very best that I can give, with all of our hearts, in everything that we can, with sincerity, openness and transparency. That is the desire of my heart.” The VP said.