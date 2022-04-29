Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President and one of the presidential aspirants in the upcoming 2023 election, has stated reasons for wanting to contest for the office of the president.

Osinbajo disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande, on Friday.

According to the statement, which was seen by Nairametrics, the VP made this known during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

What Osinbajo is saying

Mr Osinbajo said Nigeria’s progress and development is his utmost motivation to run for the seat. He urged Nigerians not to be sentimental in choosing a leader for Nigeria.

Speaking to APC delegates and stalwarts from Benin and Asaba, he noted that the country needed more committed leaders ready to make sacrifices for the good of the people to ensure its further development.

Mr Osinbajo said, “My purpose is to serve this country. When it comes to serving this country, it is the desire of my heart.

“The whole premise and objective of my running as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to serve this nation; It is a matter of responsibility,”

“We need leadership that is committed, truthful and who would make sacrifices for others. These are the types of leaders that would transform Nigeria.

“With the cooperation of everyone who is here, we can actually do things that will transform this nation. we will, indeed, transform this nation. Change involves people, and people placed at a particular area or in a position where they can really make a difference.

“In choosing the leader for our country, let’s not be sentimental.”

He thanked APC delegates for their cooperation and support in the states. “I am deeply grateful for all the support I have received, from this particular camp of our party, individually and collectively.”

What you should know

On April 11, Osinbajo officially declared his intention to join the race for the seat of the President ahead of 2023 general elections.

To get the presidential ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress, Osinbajo will contest with other heavyweights including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige, among a list of others who have publicly declared interest to run for the top seat.

The Peoples Democratic Party on the other hand has a list that includes Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki among others who have also thrown in their hats in the contest to become president.