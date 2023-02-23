Some states in Nigeria can offer cheaper prices for cooking gas refills despite the skyrocketing cost of the commodity. This could be attributed to various factors such as local market competition, distribution infrastructure, and tax policies.

Nairametrics understands that it would be helpful for our readers to know which states in Nigeria have the cheapest average prices for cooking gas refills as of January 2023.

Information contained in the latest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price watch report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) could be useful for individuals and businesses who rely on cooking gas as a source of fuel. It will also help policymakers who may be interested in promoting the use of cleaner energy sources.

Cheapest refill prices for 5kg

Enugu – N4,119.23

Anambra – N4,183.14

Rivers – N4,210

Abia – N4,218.15

Akwa Ibom – N4,256,25

Sokoto – N4,281.67

Delta – N4,301.25

Yobe – N4,315.50

Ogun – N4,360

Osun – N4,395

Cheapest refill prices for 12.5kg

Yobe – N9,550

Taraba – N9,845

Gombe – N9,850

Bauchi – N9,875

Lagos – N9,877.50

Borno – N9,888.57

Jigawa – N9,900

Zamfara – N9,957.33

Adamawa – N9,985.71

Nasarawa – N10,019.17

Other insights from the NBS report

5kg refill: The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.51% on a month-on-month basis from N4,565.56 recorded in December 2022 to N4,588.75 in January 2023. However, on a year-on-year basis, the price for January 2023 rose by 25.46% from N3,657.57 in January 2022.

12.5kg refill: The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.28% on a month-on-month basis from N10,248.97 in December 2022 to N10,277.17 in January 2023. However, on a year-on-year basis, the price for January 2023 rose by 38.63% from N7,413.25 in January 2022.

Highest refill prices for 5kg and 12.5kg: According to the report, 5kg refill prices were the highest in Kwara at N4962.50, Plateau at N4,945.50, and Adamawa at N4,936.67. Meanwhile,12.5kg refill prices were the highest in Benue at N11,260.67, Cross River at N10,833.33, and Ebonyi at N10,763.57.

What you should know: Using cooking gas as a source of cooking fuel has numerous benefits, including reducing deforestation, improving indoor air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fuels like charcoal and firewood. Therefore, making it more affordable and accessible can have a positive impact on both the environment and people’s livelihoods.