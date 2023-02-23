The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the Apapa-bound lane of Marine Bridge for about 3 months.

The partial closure of a section of the bridge which is expected to take effect from Sunday, February 26, 2023, to May 28, 2023, followed the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works on the bridge.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Traffic diversion points

Oladeinde said traffic heading towards Leventis/Apapa from Ijora will be diverted to Marine Bridge – Marine Bridge Road – Mobil Road U-turn to connect Leventis Service Lane to access Leventis (Apapa).

Alternatively, Marine Bridge Total Ramp inwards Malu Access Road will be open to traffic for motorists to continue their journeys as aforementioned.

The Commissioner assured that the personnel of the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, would be deployed to direct traffic in the area, this is in addition to the installation of traffic guides to ameliorate inconveniences.

Dr. Oladehinde implored Motorists to obey and cooperate with the Government as the rehabilitation works are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone across the state.

For the record

The rehabilitation works on Marine Bridge first began on September 29, 2021, with the diversion of traffic for a period of 12 weeks to allow the Federal Government to commence emergency repair works on different sections of the bridge.

In a similar circumstance, recall that in August 2022, the Lagos State Government had announced a traffic plan for the Marine Bridge for the Apapa outbound lane of the bridge for a period of about 4 months to carry out emergency repair work.