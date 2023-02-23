The Federal Court in Canada has ruled that students do not need to pay all or part of their tuition before a study visa can be given to them.

What led to the ruling: Nairametrics gathered that the court the Federal Court made the ruling in the case of Tehrani v Canada (Citizenship and Immigration).

In the said case, the applicant was refused a study permit after being accepted into a Project Management program at a Toronto college.

The immigration officer rejected his application for a study permit because she was not convinced that he would depart Canada when his permitted stay expired.

The choice was made based on the applicant’s marital status, his family’s ties to Canada, and the fact that he had only paid a portion of the tuition to secure his spot in the program.

The court explained that to be exempt from paying tuition under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (IRPR), a candidate must only show that they have been admitted to a course of study. The applicant only needs to provide evidence that they have the finances to support his/her study.

Priority considerations for getting a student visa: Canada is now focusing on the affordability of education and the significance of providing accommodation for international students wishing to study in Canada.

The decision eliminates barriers for international students who want to study in Canada but may not be able to cover all or part of their tuition at the time they apply for a study permit.

As a result, applicants are welcome to apply for a study permit without being penalized for unpaid tuition during the application submission stage as long as they can show they have the necessary financial resources to cover tuition and other costs when necessary.

About studying in Canada: Due to its high standard of education and affordability, especially when compared to other international student destinations, Canada has become a popular choice for international students. Additionally, Canada offers post-graduation opportunities for accessible employment and immigration.

The amount of study permits issued by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has increased a great deal in recent years. In 2022 alone, Canada welcomed a record-breaking 551,405 international students from 184 countries which included Nigeria. Study permits from Nigeria were reported, the third highest in the first four months of 2022. As of the end of 2022, 807,750 international students were holding valid study permits in Canada.