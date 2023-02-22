The experiences of over 25 professionals when combined with the finesse of outstanding technological innovations can only equate to productivity. Papyrus Digital Solutions remains at the fore of providing Integrated Business Software for companies in the quest to deliver excellence and help them attain their vision potential. In the last half-decade, Papyrus through the provision of IT consulting services has contributed to the success of businesses and the development of managers and personnel in the Sales and Marketing Field. This has been achieved through Papyrus’s brainchild – FieldMaxPro, which is a SAAS mobile data collection solution designed for sales/marketing managers and their field representatives in retail companies that sell consumer packaged products, perform merchandising, perform shelf, and store checks, and retail/trade visibility through a widespread retail chain.

With an impressive record of success rate on deployment and delivery of its services, the company has now made a decisive expansion to Ghana with the hope of replicating similar feats on businesses using FieldMaxPro and creating new technological innovations that would enhance the vision of Papyrus and scale up businesses in Africa for economical developments. The CEO, Mr. Richard Iweanoge stated in an exclusive interview with the press,

“Our goal is to revolutionize field force management automation in Africa and all over the world.”

To aid the process in Ghana, Papyrus has partnered with Business to Retail Limited under the leadership of Mr. Kofi Yirenkyi (CEO) for a smooth transition for the solution into the Ghana Market. Given this development, they have also made themselves available for one-on-one consultations with organizations that are curious as to how FieldMaxPro can benefit them. You can book a seamless consultation HERE.

In a post on his Linkedin page, Mr. Richard Iweanoge said,

“We believe that FieldMaxPro® will revolutionize field work and field team management in Ghana and we are excited to bring this innovative product to the market.”

He further highlighted the distinct features of FieldMaxPro as customizable and user friendly, which helps tailor the application for specific needs.

The application also comes with a suite of tools that streamline the day-to-day operations of field force management, including scheduling/planning field activities, route optimization, task tracking, and so much more. It also provides a centralized platform for communication between the field and the office, enabling teams to collaborate and make informed decisions. FieldMaxPro eliminates the need for manual data entry and helps to reduce errors, ensuring that data is captured accurately and in real time. It is a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenges faced by organizations in managing their field teams.

Operations have already begun, and businesses and organizations that maximize their field personnel and resources should look to jump on the train. Fieldwork in Ghana, especially as it relates to Sales and Marketing is about to experience ease and an increased rate of efficiency with FieldMaxPro by Papyrus.