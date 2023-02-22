The Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Lab is a five-month intensive accelerator programme that helps technology and tech-enabled startups develop and scale, culminating in a Demo Day and a showcase presentation to the investor community.

Morgan Stanley established the Inclusive Ventures Lab, formerly known as the Multicultural Innovation Lab, in 2017 to address inequities in funding for underrepresented founders.

The Lab also promotes financial inclusion and provides early-stage technology and technology-enabled companies with access to capital and connections, as well as access to investors and the tools, and resources, they require to grow and thrive.

Who it is for: The ideal candidate will have to meet the following requirements-

Is an underrepresented founder (such as those from an African country) co-founder, a CTO, or other members of the C-suite.

Has established a technology or technology-enabled startup and is in the Seed to Series A funding round stage.

Has introduced a product with proven revenues, thereby validating the initial business model and market opportunity.

The participants will benefit from the following-

Curated curriculum: Each startup receives a curriculum that is specifically designed by the Lab, including sessions with private industry experts, marketing and branding, and finance and sales strategy.

Mentorship: Morgan Stanley matches each startup with a group of carefully chosen mentors who offer suggestions and counsel to help each business expand and scale.

Strong networks: Startups are introduced to bankers, financial advisors, technology specialists, and other individuals who can link each business to its respective industry networks. Additionally, they will have access to potential customers and the entire investor ecosystem.

Showcase and demo day: The five-month program culminates with a Demo Day during which all participants can present to a network of investors, potential business partners and customers, who can help to take their companies to the next level.

How to Apply: Apply here. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis hence there is no deadline.