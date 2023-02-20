The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion ahead of the presidential mega rally by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Areagba, where he said that the alternative routes will reduce the inconvenience and travel time before and during the rally.

The statement noted that there will be a procession of APC Presidential Candidates, Party Stalwarts, Party Faithful, and Supporters from the Local Airport to the Stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way – Maryland – Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi) Jibowu – Empire – Moshalashi – Ojuelegba Barracks Stadium.

Alternative routes

LASTMA said that due to the above-mentioned procession, motorists are advised to make use of the following alternative routes during the procession:

From the local airport to Maryland, use Kodesoh – Obafemi Awolowo Way – Kudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road) Ojota – Maryland and connect to your destination

From the local airport to Ketu-Mile 12, use Kodesoh – Obafemi Awolowo Way – Secretariat Road – Mobolaji Johnson Avenue (7-Up) – Ojota Interchange Ketu and connect to your destination

It stated that while the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by the Motorists without any hassle.

In addition, in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, Motorists can make use of the following:

Ikorodu to Lagos/Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos/Oshodi, use Old Toll Gate – Alapere – Ogudu – Iyana Oworo – Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to Lagos, use Oshodi Bridge – Anthony Bridge – Gbagada – Iyana Oworo – Third Mainland bridge to connect destination

Ojuelegba-Surulere, use Lawanson – Itire Road – Ogunlana – Drive – Akerele – Shitta Roundabout, Adeniran Ogunsaya – Bode Thomas, Masha – Adelabu – Census – Babs Animashaun Bode Thomas or (Doyin – Eric Moore – Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) – Costain and connect destination, Masha – Kilo

Costain-Surulere, use Costain – Iponri – Iponri Estate – Bode Thomas and connect destination, Costain – Abebe Village – Eric Moore – Doyin – Bode Thomas OR Babs Animashaun (Babs Animaghaun – Census – Adelabu) Masha and connect destination

Third Mainland Bridge – Adeniji Adele Interchange – Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) – Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters – Eko Bridge – Alaka Stadium

From Agege Motor Road, use Jibowu – Herbert Macaulay Way – Adekunle – Third Mainland Bridge – Adeniji Adele Interchange – Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) – Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters – Eko Bridge – Alaka – National Stadium

From Apapa-Oshodi Expressway (Itire, Okota, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos Badagry Expressway), use Orile – Iganmu Bridge – Costain – Iponri – Alaka – Stadium

Designated Car Parks at the Stadium are available to ensure orderliness and free flow of traffic (human and vehicular traffic) in and around the venue.

The statement added, ‘’ In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads.

‘’So, we humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’’