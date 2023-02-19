Obinna Onyekwena has been named Deputy Director of Disease Advocacy at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington.

The 44-year-old Nigerian medical practitioner has extensive experience assisting developing countries in tackling infectious diseases,

Obinna will be responsible for managing the foundation’s strategies and investment portfolio for growing political commitment, resourcing, and execution of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Neglected Tropical Diseases, and The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

The infectious disease expert received his medical degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as an MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom.

Before his appointment, he had a phenomenal 10-year career at The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, where he helped strengthen national responses to three of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases – HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria – and managed investments that successfully scaled up innovation in HIV service delivery across Africa and Asia.

What he said: On Sunday, an ecstatic Obinna announced his new appointment via his Linkedin account, saying:

“Friends and colleagues, I’m thrilled to share that I will be joining the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as their new Deputy Director, Infectious Disease Advocacy, based in Seattle, Washington.

“In this new role, I will be leading the advancement of the foundation’s HIV, TB, Malaria, and NTD advocacy strategies in partnership with the Program Advocacy and Communications team.

“I am grateful for the incredible experience and strong friendships from my time at The Global Fund and the confidence bestowed on me by leadership at the Gates Foundation.

“I believe there is no better transition to make at this time than to a family working hard together to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life.”

Hundreds of congratulatory messages have since been received on his LinkedIn page from friends, professional colleagues, and acquaintances.

About Obinna Onyekwena: According to his resume, the young medical professional has a track record of outstanding work and corporate awards, including leading initiatives that resulted in evidence-based policy and impactful interventions, such as designing, resourcing, and managing catalytic investments that delivered outsized value or return on investment on outcomes for HIV-positive people.

He is also said to be a subject matter expert with well-established relationships in the global health technical, policy, and donor space, especially in the areas of HIV, TB, Malaria, and Sexual and Reproductive Health.

Earlier in his career, Obinna was the Associate Director in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at FHI360 Nigeria, where he played a key role in the advancement of national policies and the scaling up of Nigeria’s HIV, TB, and Malaria programs, as well as leading studies to understudy Maternal and Child Health systems in Northern Nigeria.