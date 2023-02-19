A job application can be a painstaking process because of the need to ensure perfection in order to increase one’s chance of landing the job eventually.

Luckily, this process has not been left out in the increasing deployment of Artificial intelligence (AI) towards automating various aspects of our daily lives.

Recent advancements in AI, notably the introduction of machine learning and the growth of big data, can now enable users to easily write their CVs and cover letters, review them and match their experience with suitable jobs.

Artificial intelligence-powered CV and cover letter writers, CV checkers, and job-matching tools are now a reality and these tools are simple to use and very beneficial.

Below are 9 such AI-powered job application tools which you can use to increase your hiring rate.

AI resume writers: A curriculum vitae (CV) documents a candidate’s qualifications, experience and other details helpful for a potential employer. It is normally listed in bullet points. Resumes are written in a formal tone and use the third person to refer to the applicant.

To make it easier for hiring managers, some resume writers are needed to help the applicant prepare it properly.

Some of the popular resume writers are:

AI Resume Writer is based on GPT-3 model. This AI-powered resume builder can automatically generate an entire resume in seconds. The AI Resume Writer provides various templates which can be used to write professional sections for your resume summary, work experience, and education, with a consistent tone throughout the document. There is a free version, and a paid version costs $36 a year. The paid version has features such as over 35 professional templates, 7 personal website templates, an AI resume checker and more

Rezi uses the principle of analyzing keywords in a job description. It uses AI to automate every aspect of creating a hirable resume which is writing, editing, formatting and optimising. There are over 313 professional resumes and cover letter samples. Some of the samples include a Strategy Analyst resume, a Finance resume, Developer resume and more. Pricing included $3 monthly, $29 months and $129.So far, the platform has more than +245K users and an average user review score of 8.23/10

Skillroads generates a resume after you complete a questionnaire. Skillroads has an algorithm which runs career counselling and can investigate your professional interests. The AI can instantly create a resume, provide a perfect job match and even edit your LinkedIn profile. It generates a resume when you enter your preferred job title, after which you take a brief 5 minutes questionnaire to describe your experience. It then identifies the strengths and skills that suit you best by using smart data sourcing and Natural Language Processing (NLP).

AI cover letter writers (For the first draft): Every job applicant should include a cover letter. They increase your chances of getting hired and give recruiters information about your suitability for a position. However, writing a tailored cover letter for each position has always been a painstaking process of the entire job searching process, so you might occasionally need a cover letter generator’s assistance.

Rezi works with you to create a resume with a targeted job description. The created cover letter will reference your resume experiences in how they tie to the specific job post. Then you will enter the highlighted details of the cover letter. Then you will click “AI Writer Ready”. After this, your cover letter writes itself in seconds.

Rytr enables you to write catchy and convincing cover letters in four easy steps. The free plan comes with 10k characters per month. A premium plan starts at $9 per month, which enables you to generate a resume with over 100k characters a month. These steps are: Select language, Select tone, Choose your use case and Add input.

AI resume checker and reviewer: Jobscans AI resume checker analyzes how well your resume is tailored to a specific job advert. It then calculates how it matches percentage-wise. Jobscan optimizes your resume for any job, highlighting the key experience and skills recruiters need to see.

It analyzes your resume against real recruiter preferences and hidden requirements buried in the job description. Under an 80% match? Follow easy suggestions to boost your resume score and interview chances. The three steps are basically to upload your resume, add jobs and view results.

AI job-matching platforms: After preparing your resume, and cover letter and reviewing them, the next step any applicant will make is to ensure that his details match the job that is relevant in an application.

Here are AI tools that can help with that:

Pyjama Jobs. is a remote job board that employs an algorithm that only matches you with jobs that are relevant to you. All you have to do is state your job expectations (e.g., job type, salary range) and upload a resume. The AI algorithm then begins to compare your profile and requirements to the database’s thousands of job offers. When a match is found, both you and recruiters can see it and chat about it right away. Receive job offers for jobs for which you’re already a perfect fit. There’s a free plan while paid plans go for $3, $9 and $12 a month.

Talentprise is a job marketplace in which you will be assessed and ranked based on: education, expertise, experience, capabilities, and skills. With a lot of candidates applying for job vacancies, it is quite challenging to demonstrate competitive advantages in a resume.

The platform also enables candidates to discover different jobs with local, regional, and global 500 global employers. It uses job seekers’ qualitative data and the power of AI to make the job-seeking process effective and straightforward and for job-seeking candidates to stand out.

The first step is to sign up and set preferences, complete a biography assessment and start your job search. Over 6000 recruiters in over 90 industries use the platform to source candidates.

Fortay provides a quiz to take to identify which workplace culture you would most likely adapt in. After completing the quiz, the AI algorithm compiles a list of suitable companies with available jobs. After potential employees take the survey, Fortay analyses the data and establishes a predictive baseline.

On the part of the recruiter, it helps in efficient hiring as it automatically accesses unlimited candidates across all roles. The platform has bias-resistant features, including candidate masking, a grading system and ethical AI. Enterprises typically use Fortay to access their employers within the company. Hence the annual subscription ranges from $4000 to $7000.