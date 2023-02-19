The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied recent media reports alleging that the commission raided the home of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

According to EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the claims made in social media that EFCC operatives raided Tinubu’s home and recovered a large sum of N400 billion are false. Uwujaren released a statement in Abuja on Sunday, stating that “no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.”

“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of APC, in the forthcoming presidential election and recovered a humongous sum of N400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,”

This statement comes after social media reports claimed that the EFCC conducted a raid on Tinubu’s home, leading to the recovery of a significant sum of money. The report sparked rumors and speculations regarding Tinubu’s financial status and the upcoming presidential election.

The denial by the EFCC comes as a relief to Tinubu and his supporters, who may have been concerned by the potential negative impact such allegations could have on his candidacy.

It also serves as a reminder of the dangers of fake news, particularly in the era of social media, and the importance of verifying news sources before spreading potentially damaging rumors.

As Uwujaren put it, “The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”