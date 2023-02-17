The L’Oréal UNESCO Fellowships offers female researchers a stay in an interdisciplinary and international academic environment at NIAS-KNAW in Amsterdam for a period of one semester.

This includes female researchers from both the Life Sciences and STEM disciplines.

The Dutch L’Oréal-Unesco FWiS-programme, which is in collaboration with the Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study (NIAS-KNAW), will award a Fellowship grant of €30.000 with the goal of advancing the academic careers of female researchers three to ten years after they have completed their PhD.

Fellows will be excused from routine administrative, (and/or) clinical, and teaching duties, allowing researchers to focus on broadening and deepening their research and writing publications or grant proposals.

About the Fellowship

The Dutch FWiS fellowship program is part of a prestigious international program sponsored by Unesco and L’Oréal.

Since 1998, more than 3900 women from 110 countries have received a fellowship or award. Five of them have gone on to win a Nobel Prize.

Application process

Applicants must submit a full description of the proposed project in no more than 1500 words by March 1st, 2023.

Successful applicants will then be able to begin their stay at NIAS-KWAS in early September 2023 or early February 2024.

The application form, as well as additional information on the regulations and the content of the project proposals, can be found by clicking on the links below.

Apply here or check the application forms here including the Project_Proposal.