The Board of Directors of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has confirmed the appointment of Sunday Olumorin as its Managing Director with effect from the 15th of June 2022.

This was contained in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and obtained by Niarametrics.

The bank also announced January 20 2022 as the end of the tenure of the former Managing Director, Dr. Olabanjo Obaleye.

The bank in a statement noted that the appointment which is in line with the bank’s succession plan was confirmed by CBN on 15th June 2022.

Olumorin profile: Prior to his appointment, Olumorin was an Executive Director in the Bank. Having held various senior executive roles with the Bank, he brings over 20 years experience of working across all areas of mortgage, finance, investments, consulting, and real estate in Nigeria.

Olumorin has headed many strategic departments and units in the bank including business development, financial control, audit, internal control, operations, and information technology which has helped propel the bank to be one of the leading primary mortgage banks in Nigeria.

The managing Director holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) degree in accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business administration (MBA) from the University of Ilorin.

He has also attended several international seminars and workshops on mortgage financing in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Including the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and MBAN DEVPAR Housing finance programme in Canada. He is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School.