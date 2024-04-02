The Board of International Breweries Plc (IBPlc) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Temitope Oguntokun to the Board as an Executive Director.

This was contained in the Company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investment community seen by Nairametrics.

The Board also announced that Mr. Richard Rivett-Carnac has resigned from the Board of IB Plc following his appointment as the Business Unit President of South African Breweries (AB InBev).

According to the statement signed by Dr. (Mrs.) Marian Reginald-Ukwuoma. Company Secretary / Legal Counsel the Board expressed its appreciation for his dedicated service throughout his tenure with the Company.

Profile of Mrs. Temitope Oguntokun

According to the Board, Temitope Margaret Oguntokun is the Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director of IBPlc, a member of the AB InBev Group.

She is a business leader with a distinguished career spanning over two decades. Her professional journey is marked by multifaceted expertise in various disciplines, including Corporate Affairs, Journalism, Sustainability, Reputation Management, Government Relations / Policy Advocacy, Strategic Communications, Marketing Communications, and Change Management.

Temitope is recognized for her remarkable stakeholder management skills, which she has employed in strategic advisory roles benefiting Boards, CEOs, Directors, cross-functional teams, government entities, communities, and other senior stakeholders.

Her strategic projects have made significant contributions to businesses, simultaneously fostering positive impacts on society. Mrs. Oguntokun holds a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Communications, Media, and Public Relations from the University of Leicester (UK); and a Post-Graduate Diploma (PDG) in Communication Studies from Lagos State University.

She also possesses both an Ordinary National Diploma and a Higher National Diplomas in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan.

She is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Fellow and Executive Council Member of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria (SPIN), and a Member of the International Associations of Business Communicators (IABC).