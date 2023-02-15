A market leader in the downstream sector of the oil industry, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited has written a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged sinister plot by political opponents of its founder/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Mbah, to incite protests at its terminal situated at the Lekki Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The oil company said that these elements involved in the plot against Mbah, who is also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, are out to cause a breach of peace and sabotage Nigeria’s economy by instigating protests at the Lekki terminal.

According to a letter dated February 13, 2023, and signed by the Managing Director of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Robert Dickerman, the company alleged that persons suspected to be Mbah’s political opponents in his home state were desperately trying to recruit the company’s partners and customers, to stage massive and well-publicised protests at the facility over “a totally false and absolutely non-existent failure to fulfill the terms of product supply contract with marketers”.

Plot aimed at destroying Mbah and Pinnacle Oil and Gas

The oil firm in the letter alleged that the plotters were seeking to create the impression that Mbah channelled monies paid to the company for the supply of products to his governorship project, thereby precipitating the fuel shortages across the country.

Pinnacle described the narrative as “totally malicious, untrue and unpatriotic, and shows how far his (Mbah’s) political opponents in his home state are ready to go to stop him even if their sinister plot to destabilize the national economy not minding the various difficulties, including fuel shortages faced by Nigerians”.

It stated, “ This wicked machination to complicate current national economic and security situation due to challenges of fuel distribution in Nigeria, is geared towards not only destroying the facility and reputation of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited and its Founder/Chief Executive Officer across the country and beyond but also to cause a major breach of peace and security across the country in an election month.

“Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited is a well-governed corporate organisation with an effective Board, hence insulated from whatever political ambitions are being pursued by its Founder/CEO.

“We are the undisputed market leader in the downstream subsector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Our records as a major factor in ameliorating the challenges of fuel distribution in Nigeria is public knowledge and well published on NNPCL’s website and verified social media handles.’’

The oil company, therefore, called on the DSS to “immediately step into the matter to not only nip the planned chaos in the bud but also to thoroughly investigate it and bring all the culprits to book in the overall national interest”.