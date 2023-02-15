The NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market has emerged as one of crypto’s rapidly growing sectors of the broader industry in recent years. However, the Ethereum NFT market, which accounts for over 70% of the sector, lost by 59.60% in 2022 no thanks to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions/policies.

The market which began the year 2022 at a valuation of $9.3 billion, ended the year valued at $3.7 billion, according to data from DappRadar, which employed the use of machine-learning algorithms to generate these figures.

The popularity of NFTs surged in 2021, with a few high-profile sales generating significant buzz and driving up prices. For example, in March 2021, an NFT representing an artwork by digital artist Beeple sold for a record-breaking $69 million at a Christie’s auction. Other notable sales include Jack Dorsey’s first tweet selling for $2.9 million, a video clip of LeBron James dunking for $208,000, and a digital house for $500,000.

The Ethereum NFT market capitalization, according to DappRadar, is made up of 81 collections. Yuga Labs has established itself as a leading player in the NFT industry. However, most collections faced depreciation towards the end of 2022, with Otherdeeds, for example, experiencing the largest decline of 86.15% in its market cap.

What You Should Know: The market for the 81 Ethereum collections experienced a rough year in 2022. Yuga Labs’ NFT collections market cap represents 67% of the entire market value. However, it is also important to consider that ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, lost 60% of its value last year, which had a strong influence on the value of the NFTs.

Furthermore, this retraction of the NFT market was not a reflection of NFT’s utility, but rather a result of bad actors and market manipulations. Despite this, many promising projects emerged from the bear market, showcasing the potential of unique digital assets.

While the first half of 2022 saw a boom in NFTs and hype around the unique digital assets, this growth was in stark contrast to the performance of other traditional assets such as ether, and bitcoin, which all saw a downward trend. The NFT market offered higher returns for investors, with the market cap reaching its highest value of $19.1 billion in February 2022.

However, this growth was not sustainable, and the Terra Luna collapse in May 2022 had a devastating impact on the NFT market, leading to a 88% decrease in value by June. The Terra Luna event also had a significant impact on the performance of the entire cryptocurrency market as the market lost its trillion-dollar status at the time.

The FTX collapse in November further exacerbated the downward trend, with the market cap reaching its lowest point of $2.2 billion by the end of the month in question.

Conclusion: Although 2022 was a challenging year for the NFT market and the dapp industry as a whole, some NFT collections still managed to thrive and appreciate their market cap.

So far in 2023, the NFT market has shown bullish signs, especially considering the positive on-chain metrics seen in January of the new year so far.