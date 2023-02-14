The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.24% to close at 54,496.31 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization increased by N72 billion to close at N29.682 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.62%. The stock market has advanced by 2,900.65 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as TRIPPLEG led 17 gainers, and 19 losers topped by INTENEGINS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,496.31 points

Previous ASI: 54,364.67 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.24%

Y-T-D: 5.62%

Market Cap: N29, 682 trillion

Volume: 177.9 million

Value: N5.63 billion

Deals: 3,617

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRIPPLEG up + 9.49% to close at N1.50

COURTVILLE up + 8.33% to close at N0.52

CHAMS up + 7.41% to close at N0.29

GUINNESS up + 6.35% to close at N67.00

PRESTIGE up + 5.00% to close at N0.42

NGX Top ASI losers

INTENEGINS down – 6.20% to close at N1.21

LIVESTOCK down – 5.45% to close at N1.04

UNITYBNK down – 3.77% to close at N0.51

FIDSON down – 3.75% to close at N9.50

TRANSCORP down – 3.10% to close at N1.25

Top 3 by Volume

BUAFOODS –50,009,235

UBA –25,726,267

ACCESSCORP –11,373,032

Top 3 by Value

BUAFOODS– N3,720,474,590

SEPLAT– N270,173,328

MTNN – N261,979,949

