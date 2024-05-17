The naira to USD exchange rate has surged past N1,500, marking an unprecedented low for Nigeria’s currency.

As Nigerians grapple with the economic fallout, the government finds itself in a precarious position, unable to deflect blame onto familiar scapegoats like cryptocurrency exchanges.

With the digital currency sector effectively marginalized within Nigeria, it is becoming increasingly clear that the government’s policies, rather than external factors, are the primary culprits behind the naira’s decline.

I agree that in recent years, Nigeria emerged as a hotbed for cryptocurrency activity, with a burgeoning industry of firms and enthusiasts driving innovation and economic growth.

I also agree that the landscape has drastically shifted due to the government’s crackdown, including detaining a mid-level employee from Binance in Nigeria for more than two months now.

In this situation, as has been asked repeatedly, who will the government blame next for the naira’s downfall?

Nigeria’s crackdown on crypto peer-to-peer (P2P) trading is the latest move by the West African country to place tighter controls on the crypto sector, which it blames for the decline of its national currency. Yet, amidst this action, little consideration has been given to the consequences for the burgeoning crypto ecosystem and the broader economy.

As more crypto firms begin deactivating operations, the repercussions are palpable: job losses, stifled innovation and a flight of capital.

Moreover, the government’s heavy-handed approach risks alienating a generation of tech-savvy entrepreneurs and investors, undermining Nigeria’s position as a hub for digital innovation.

But as the dust settles and crypto firms dwindle, who will the government blame for the fallout? Will it point fingers at external forces, such as global market trends or regulatory pressures? Or will it acknowledge its role in stifling an industry with immense potential?

It’s worth repeating the point made by other writers that while cryptocurrency may pose challenges, it also presents opportunities.

Across the globe, countries are embracing digital currencies and blockchain technology as tools for financial inclusion and economic development. By demonizing crypto, Nigeria risks falling behind in the race for innovation and investment.

Ultimately, the blame game against platforms like Binance, Coinbase, Octafx, Kraken and many more, serves little purpose in addressing the underlying issues at hand. Instead of scapegoating, stakeholders must come together to chart a path forward that balances regulatory concerns with the need for innovation and growth

Nigerian authorities have cast a wary eye on cryptocurrencies, attributing various economic challenges to their rise. They argued that crypto trading facilitated capital flight, undermined the local currency, and posed risks to financial stability. However, the cryptocurrency market has largely retreated, and yet, the naira continues its downward spiral.

This raises a critical question: if the removal of crypto from the equation hasn’t stabilized the naira, what will? The answer may lie in the government’s own economic policies and systemic issues that have plagued the nation’s financial health for decades.

High inflation, rising debt levels, and a reliance on oil exports have left Nigeria vulnerable to global market fluctuations. Additionally, policy inconsistencies and a lack of investor confidence further exacerbate the situation.

Recent reports reveal that the government has now turned its blame towards banks and Point of Sale (POS) operators, accusing them of colluding to limit ATM cash availability. When will the government start holding itself accountable and stop chasing businesses out of the country or detaining innocent employees?

Acknowledging its role in the naira’s poor performance would require the government to confront uncomfortable truths about its management of the economy.

It would mean admitting that policies designed to control the currency have often backfired and that an open, transparent market might offer more stability than tight controls. It would also necessitate a shift towards embracing technological innovations, rather than fearing them.

In conclusion, the naira’s plunge past 1,500 to the dollar is a stark indicator of deeper economic troubles that cannot be pinned on the now-diminished presence of cryptocurrency exchanges. The government must look inward and recognize its part in the currency’s decline.

Only by doing so can it begin to implement the necessary reforms to stabilize the naira and foster a more resilient, diversified economy. The era of deflecting blame is over; it’s time for accountability and proactive change.

I read in the papers yesterday where another opinion piece had these posers: “In the end, the question remains: when there are no more crypto firms to blame, will the Nigerian government confront the reality of its decisions, or will it continue to deflect responsibility? The answer may very well determine Nigeria’s trajectory in the digital age.

This article is written by Engr. Donatus Esiri , a Lagos-based Computer programming expert.