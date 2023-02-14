Every remote worker and digital professional needs a seamless way to receive and send monies freely without hassle from any part of the world, Payday 3:0 is the most suitable platform to perform this task with.

Payday is a digital neobank for African professionals and remote workers issuing USD, GBP, and EUR bank accounts with a Virtual Mastercard and Visa card (for spending globally without hassle)

With Payday 3.0, Payday is looking to give its users a more compact experience for receiving, sending, and spending their money without limitations.

From sleek new design elements to added functionality, this app upgrade has it all. In addition to the current features, here are just a few of the new add-ons:

1. Payday has expanded our available currencies to include NGN, USD, GBP, EUR, and CAD.

2. You can now add your account details to platforms like Deel to receive your salary in minutes instead of days with Payday 3:0

3. You can now buy airtime and pay your utility bills directly from the latest version of the Payday app.

4. Payday has a currency swap feature

With a swap, you can now exchange USD for NGN and vice versa.

You can hold money in any balance till you’re ready to withdraw.

5. The Payday balance + USD balance merger

Your Payday balance and your USD account are now one and the same.

With Payday 3.0, the Payday Balance is taking the back seat and will be combined with the USD balance to make way for a default wallet that’s tied to the user’s local currency. This is important because users can now leave their naira in the app and send it wherever they want or swap it for a different currency when they need to.

6. Two new options to send and receive money – Paytags and Payment links

You can now send money to other Payday users using their unique Paytags.

You can also create a payment link to receive money from anyone.

7. Withdraw to local currency

Users can now withdraw money to any Nigerian bank account.