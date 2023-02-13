Bill Gates said that ChatGPT will change the world by making office duties easier and will revolutionize the world we live in.

A report by Reuters quoted him to have said that “the new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world.”

He added that AI optimizations for reading and writing will have a “big influence” in the coming years. He further emphasized that AI may tangibly enhance efficiency and dramatically improve outcomes in the healthcare and education sectors.

“The easiest way to understand it is that AI has got very good at speech recognition and visual recognition, but they essentially couldn’t read,” he said.

An admittedly ‘biased projection: Gates, whose company Microsoft recently pumped billions of dollars into Open AI owner of ChatGPT, admitted that he’s a little biased in his projection of the future role of ChatGPT. Recall that Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and served as its CEO for nearly two decades before retiring in 2000. He still consults for the tech giant.

What you should know: Microsoft and ChatGPT have a long history. Years ago, Bill Gates invested in OpenAI, the parent firm of ChatGPT. And the two companies recently expanded their cooperation.

Microsoft made news recently after unveiling the all-new Bing, which includes expanded AI capabilities aimed at altering how consumers search for information online. And now, Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, has also aired his opinion on ChatGPT and has said that it will ‘transform the world’.