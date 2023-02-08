Microsoft has unveiled a new version of its Binge search engine and Edge browser powered by a higher version of the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Nairametrics understands that the development will help Microsoft to challenge its main rival, Google, which recently introduced its own conversational AI tool called Bard.

A new day in search: The company said following the integration of the AI tool, the search engine and the browser will provide a now new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.

Microsoft’s announcement came barely a day after Google announced its own conversational AI tool, called Bard to rival ChatGpt as the battle of AI intensifies. While announcing the new product during an online event, Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, said:

“Today, we’re launching an all-new, AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser, available in preview now at Bing.com, to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience, and the ability to generate content. We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.”

The “new Bing,” as Microsoft is calling it, offers a chat function where users can ask questions and receive answers in natural language. The feature uses an updated version of the AI language model built by OpenAI that underpins ChatGPT — known as the “Prometheus Model” — which offers more up-to-date information with annotated answers.

The demo: In live demos, Microsoft showed the new Bing displaying traditional search results side-by-side with annotations and an AI chat interface. The company showed a number of example searches: for recipes, for travel tips, shopping for furniture from Ikea, and more.

In one demo Bing was asked to “create an itinerary for each day of a 5-day trip to Mexico.” The question was answered by the chatbot, describing the itinerary alongside links to sources for the information.

In case you missed it: Recall that Microsoft last month extended its partnership with ChatGPT company, OpenAI by investing billions of dollars into the company. Nairametrics understands that the investment will allow OpenAI to continue its independent research toward developing AI that is increasingly safe, useful, and powerful.