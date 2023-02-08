The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has been one of the hottest presale events in the past two years. The platform has raised an eye-watering $24 million at the time of writing, with experts predicting that Big Eyes Coin could become the most talked about and successful meme coin in the crypto space.

So, can Big Eyes Coin mirror the success of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)? Shiba Inu and Dogecoin sit comfortably in the top twelve cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, hosting communities that remain loyal even in times of market volatility. However, Big Eyes Coin has produced a clear roadmap of how it plans to become the next biggest meme token. Let’s find out how it will get there.

Big Eyes Coin Rampages Through Tenth Presale Stage

The Big Eyes team has plans to release an NFT collection in the third stage of its roadmap. The collection will feature the cute feline mascot with Anime features. When Big Eyes Coin releases its NFT collection, the aim is to reach the top ten projects, adding utility to each NFT to boost its chances of achieving this ambitious goal.

How will Big Eyes Coin add utility to its NFTs? Each NFT will become an invitation, allowing its holders to access exclusive events on the platform each season and clubs, including the Big Eyes Sushi Crew.

As mentioned above, Big Eyes Coin is rampaging through its presale. This is why experts have predicted that the token could become the next biggest meme token, alongside its commitment to charitable causes. The platform has dedicated 5% of its tokens to ocean conservation efforts, including the survival of marine life.

Shiba Inu Sees 20% Increase

Shiba Inu was labelled the Dogecoin killer when it first entered the market. The platform had one specific goal, to become bigger than Dogecoin. Although the platform hasn’t achieved this goal, there is still space for them both to thrive in the crypto space.

Like Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu platform has received attention from high-profile figures. These include Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum. It was long believed that Buterin was the creator behind Shiba Inu, but the rumour was denied by Buterin in 2021.

As mentioned above, Shiba Inu has increased dramatically in the past week. According to CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu has increased its market capitalisation by 20.52% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

Dogecoin – The Creator Of The Meme Coin Market

In 2013, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, two software engineers from Australia, created the first meme coin we know as Dogecoin. The platform quickly became one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, residing in the top ten.

Through its existence, the meme coin giant has been accepted by a growing list of companies as a valid payment. The most common use of DOGE is for tipping content creators on Reddit and Twitter, showcasing the real-world utility Dogecoin has.

The success of this meme coin has been intertwined with Elon Musk. His frequent tweets of the meme coin giant have been responsible for multiple spikes in value. This makes Dogecoin a valuable coin to hold during market dips, as one Tweet from Elon Musk could result in Dogecoin skyrocketing in value.

Final Thoughts

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are undoubtedly the two biggest meme tokens at the time of writing. Their market capitalisation combined equals $19.8 billion! However, Big Eyes Coin is one to watch in this volatile market. Its innovative features and clear roadmap show that this feline-themed meme token means business as it looks to mirror the success of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Disclaimer: Nairametrics is not affiliated with any cryptocurrency company. Kindly refer to the SEC rules on Digital currencies before making any investment decision.