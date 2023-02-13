Following the formal launch of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) in Lagos on Saturday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thirty Nigerians under the age of 35 have been selected as the pioneer set of fellows.

They will undergo a one-year practical training at LJLA. The programme will include job shadowing Lagos state cabinet members, leadership training, volunteering and alumni networking.

The intake of the first cohorts marked the end of the rigorous process of selecting participants from among the 3,313 applications received across the country.

The annual fellowship is intended to mentor young Nigerians by providing them with the opportunity to contribute to Nigeria’s recovery through inclusive, sustainable, and development solutions. This will be done through job shadowing Lagos state cabinet members, leadership development, community service and fellowship network.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, “it is an initiative to equip, and nurture talented young people for leadership”.

How to become a Fellow: You can start your journey into the Academy by applying here. If you meet all of the criteria, your application will be reviewed and you will be shortlisted to take the Computer Based Test. The exam would include verbal, numerical, and current events questions.

The assessment will then consist of a series of tests and interviews, as well as written and oral presentations, group discussions, and competency testing.

The fellowship offers the following-

Job shadowing Lagos state cabinet members: Work experience will include shadowing Lagos State Cabinet members on a rotational basis after 6 months in the program. Fellows will serve as Special Assistants in their respective MDAs and will be required to submit monthly reports to the Governor via the Fellowship coordinator.

Leadership Training: This will include the following: Brown-Bag Series, Fireside Chat, Leadership Seminar, Personalized Coaching, and Continuous Multi-Source Feedback are all available.

Volunteering in the Community: Fellows will commit to completing a high-impact leadership project of their choice. It will be a transformative project for the community. Fellows will collaborate yearly on a large-scale, people-centred project that has the potential to improve the lives of Lagosians. The project must be completed within a year.

Fellowship Network: The Fellowship will create an alumnus of a highly potential youth network. Fellows will benefit from formal and informal peer-to-peer coaching and learning opportunities. The aim is to promote unity and national integration.

About Jakande Leadership Academy : The Academy is a one-year Fellowship program initiated by Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State.

In order to preserve the legacy of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who served as governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983.

The goal is to develop future leaders by giving them the necessary tools as well as ethics and leadership skills in various settings including the public sector.

The program will offer first-hand experience in the process of governance at a State government level.

Fellows will also be able to participate in round table discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international policy trips.