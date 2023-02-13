The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 54,364.67 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization increased by N20 billion to close at N29.610 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.36%. The stock market has advanced by 2,769.01 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 18 gainers, and 8 losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 54,364.67 points
- Previous ASI: 54,327.3 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.07%
- Y-T-D: 5.36%
- Market Cap: N29,610 trillion
- Volume: 140.8 million
- Value: N3.15 billion
- Deals: 3,553
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CONOIL up + 9.98% to close at N35.25
- MRS up + 8.24% to close at N23.00
- CHAMS up + 8.00% to close at N0.27
- GLAXOSMITH up + 6.25% to close at N6.80
- CHAMPION up + 6.22% to close at N4.78
NGX Top ASI losers
- CWG down – 9.18% to close at N0.89
- FIDELITYBK down – 2.87% to close at N5.42
- NAHCO down – 2.38% to close at N8.20
- FBNH down – 1.69% to close at N11.65
- UBN down – 0.75% to close at N6.65
Top 3 by Volume
- UBA –28,623,999
- GTCO – 22,877,960
- ACCESSCORP –14,742,870
Top 3 by Value
- DANGCEM – N812,889,072
- GTCO – N575,256,609
- ZENITHBANK – N319,219,185
