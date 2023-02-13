The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.07% to close at 54,364.67 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization increased by N20 billion to close at N29.610 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.36%. The stock market has advanced by 2,769.01 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL led 18 gainers, and 8 losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,364.67 points

Previous ASI: 54,327.3 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.07%

Y-T-D: 5.36%

Market Cap: N29,610 trillion

Volume: 140.8 million

Value: N3.15 billion

Deals: 3,553

NGX Top ASI gainers

CONOIL up + 9.98% to close at N35.25

MRS up + 8.24% to close at N23.00

CHAMS up + 8.00% to close at N0.27

GLAXOSMITH up + 6.25% to close at N6.80

CHAMPION up + 6.22% to close at N4.78

NGX Top ASI losers

CWG down – 9.18% to close at N0.89

FIDELITYBK down – 2.87% to close at N5.42

NAHCO down – 2.38% to close at N8.20

FBNH down – 1.69% to close at N11.65

UBN down – 0.75% to close at N6.65

Top 3 by Volume

UBA –28,623,999

GTCO – 22,877,960

ACCESSCORP –14,742,870

Top 3 by Value

DANGCEM – N812,889,072

GTCO – N575,256,609

ZENITHBANK – N319,219,185