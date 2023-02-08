The Ministry of Education and the Federal Scholarship Board are inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Award Scholarship.

The scholarship opportunity is available for students currently studying in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Criteria for the scholarship: Applicants for the postgraduate award must have a first degree with Second Class Honours Upper Division or higher.

Applicant must also be a full-time student at a federal or state university. All other applicants (UG, HND, and NCE) must be full-time students in their second or higher year at a Federal or State University, Polytechnic, Monotechnic, or College of Education.

All undergraduate scholarship applicants (Physically challenged included) must have a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of at least 4.0 on a five (5) point scale or its equivalents or 5.0 on a seven (7) point scale.

All NCE and HND candidates must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0

Other information

The scholarship is tenable in Nigeria and takes effect from the beginning of the academic session.

It shall not be held at the same time as another Award nor for part-time studies.

Change of course or Institution is not allowed while enjoying the award.

Fields of study for the awards

Science and Technology

Medicine and Para-medicals

Education

Agriculture

Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences

Entrepreneurial Studies,

ICT

Environmental Sciences

Law

Method of application: All qualified candidates are advised to-

Visit the Federal Ministry of Education’s website www.education.gov.ng and click on the Federal Scholarship Board icon on the Home Page.

Read the Guidelines and then Complete the Application Form online.

Print the completed form.

Attach your letter of admission to the Institution and CGPA results.

The registration portal, which opened on the 6th of February, 2023 will close on the 20th of March, 2023.

There is no processing fee required and double entries will be disqualified.

Applicants should apply here.