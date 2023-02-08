The Ministry of Education and the Federal Scholarship Board are inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Award Scholarship.
The scholarship opportunity is available for students currently studying in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.
Criteria for the scholarship: Applicants for the postgraduate award must have a first degree with Second Class Honours Upper Division or higher.
Applicant must also be a full-time student at a federal or state university. All other applicants (UG, HND, and NCE) must be full-time students in their second or higher year at a Federal or State University, Polytechnic, Monotechnic, or College of Education.
All undergraduate scholarship applicants (Physically challenged included) must have a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of at least 4.0 on a five (5) point scale or its equivalents or 5.0 on a seven (7) point scale.
All NCE and HND candidates must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0
Other information
- The scholarship is tenable in Nigeria and takes effect from the beginning of the academic session.
- It shall not be held at the same time as another Award nor for part-time studies.
- Change of course or Institution is not allowed while enjoying the award.
Fields of study for the awards
- Science and Technology
- Medicine and Para-medicals
- Education
- Agriculture
- Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences
- Entrepreneurial Studies,
- ICT
- Environmental Sciences
- Law
Method of application: All qualified candidates are advised to-
- Visit the Federal Ministry of Education’s website www.education.gov.ng and click on the Federal Scholarship Board icon on the Home Page.
- Read the Guidelines and then Complete the Application Form online.
- Print the completed form.
- Attach your letter of admission to the Institution and CGPA results.
- The registration portal, which opened on the 6th of February, 2023 will close on the 20th of March, 2023.
- There is no processing fee required and double entries will be disqualified.
- Applicants should apply here.
Leave a Reply