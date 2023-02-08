The Borno State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has ordered a resumption of activities at filling stations in the state.

Channels TV reported that the move came after a previous order to shut down filling stations due to enforcement of the N195 per litre regulated price as mandated by the Federal Government.

Announcing the resumption of activities, the Borno State IPMAN Chairman, Mohammed Kuluwu said:

“Having met with the concerned authority, all filling stations should open with immediate effect and continue selling while the association continues with further consultation and accordingly keep you informed.”

In case you missed it: Nairametrics had previously reported that a resolution was reached on January 31, by NNPC Limited, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), security agencies and downstream regulatory agencies to fix pump price at N195 per litre.

As a result of this, some IPMAN branches across the country issued letters warning its members not to purchase products that they would not be able to dispense at N195/litre. Meanwhile, the National President of IPMAN urged other independent marketers to take note. He said:

“The information is in order, because the depots that the NNPC gives products to are selling at a higher price, and IPMAN members will not like to leave their stations idle. And to avoid sanctions, it is better to close your station.

“So, what is going to happen in essence is that marketers have to buy products using the NNPCL loading tickets, and if they don’t have the tickets, all they have to do is to close down their stations. You have to buy from the NNPCL in order to sell at the government-regulated price.”

For the record: In an interview awith Channels TV on Tuesday, February 7, Mele Kyari said that although market forces will factor into the efforts the NNPC is making to ease the current fuel scarcity crisis, Nigerians should expect substantial and relative ease in the next one week. He assured Nigerians that the situation was being resolved through oversupply of fuel.