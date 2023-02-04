Twitter owner, Elon Musk, said content creators will now be able to earn money from the platform as it begins ad revenue sharing.

With this, Twitter will be competing with the likes of YouTube, TikTok, among other social media platforms that have been rewarding content creators through ad revenue sharing.

However, the Twitter CEO noted that only Twitter Blue Verified content creators are eligible for the newly introduced revenue sharing model. This means that to benefit from this arrangement, a content creator on Twitter must be paying the $8 monthly subscription.

The announcement: While Musk said the ad revenue sharing with content creators began from Friday, February 3rd, 2023, Twitter has yet to release the ad sharing formula.

Announcing the development on Friday via Twitter, Musk said:

“Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

Emphasising the new direction for the microblogging site, Musk in response to comments by his followers on the new development said, “Twitter needs to be where a creator is most highly rewarded for their time and talent.”

Past developments: Twitter had introduced a handful of features in recent years to help content creators earn money, including Super Follows, Ticketed Spaces and a special monetization dashboard. T

witter’s creator features emphasize connecting creators and their followers directly with monthly paid subscriptions and ticketing, but Musk is apparently interested in adding an advertising revenue share into the mix.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced it will no longer support free access to the Twitter API starting February 9, but will instead make available a paid basic tier. Analysts see this as an attempt to shore up its revenue from other sources as ad revenue slumps.