As the second half of the season gets into full gear, clubs in the Premier League and across Europe have been making relentless efforts to bolster their squad for the remainder of the season. The January transfer window opened on the 1st of January and closed on January 31st, 2023.



This winter transfer window has been a blessing to some teams as they have made swift decisions to bolster their clubs by triggering expensive release clauses to get their top target while other teams are still searching for the right players at the right price.



Why the transfer window is expensive: The transfer window is usually a tricky and expensive one as most clubs don’t want to lose their top players in the middle of the season. If eventually, an offer comes for their players, it must be at the right price or else they won’t be forced to sell.



Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking deal: One of the biggest deals of this transfer window is Cristiano Ronaldo moving to a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr as a free agent following his fallout with his boyhood club, Manchester United. The 37-year-old signed the biggest contract in the history of football.



Under the new administration, Chelsea has been the busiest in the transfer window spending around £ 300 million. The London club broke the British transfer record after signing Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for £ 106 million. The London club have been below par this season winning just 8 games out of 19 matches played and they are 10th on the table. Chelsea has now spent around £600 million on new additions since the beginning of the season.

The following are the biggest winter transfers so far:

7.Joao Felix

Fee: £11million loan fee

From: Athletico Madrid

To: Chelsea

6.Leandro Trossard

Fee: £22million

From: Brighton

To: Arsenal

5.Benoit Badiashile

Fee: £35million

From: Monaco

To: Chelsea

4.Cody Gakpo

Fee: £45million including add-ons

From: PSV Eindhoven

To: Liverpool

3.Christopher Nkunku

Fee: £52million release clause

From: RB Leipzig

To: Chelsea ( To join in June 2023)

2.Mykhailo Mudryk

Fee: £89million including add-ons

From: Shakhtar Donetsk

To: Chelsea

1.Enzo Fernandez

Fee: £106million

From: Benfica

To: Chelsea