The Nigerian Government revealed it has directed the Nigerian Airspace by Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd to explore opportunities in the local and international markets to contribute its own quota in the digital economy and industrial revolution.

This was disclosed by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami on Thursday at the workshop on Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS), a flight demonstration within the Nigerian Airspace by Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd using the NigComSat-1R payload, the L-Band.

The NigComSat-1R navigation (L-Band) payload provides Navigational overlay Services, which have disruptive applications in the aviation and non-aviation sectors.

NIGCOMSAT added that the programme is to boost the knowledge-sharing platform to support stakeholders’ decision-making in the creation of synergies and enable benefits provided by SBAS in the continent, including safety, efficiency and environmental protection benefits.

Improved collaboration: Pantami revealed communication and digital technology was the key enabler of other sectors like security, defence, health, agriculture, education and aviation, adding that he has directed NIGCOMSAT to collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector for the application of SBAS, he said:

“I have directed NIGCOMSAT to collaborate and reach out to the aviation sector to ensure successful implementation of SBAS in Africa

“The satellite covers part of the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean, it covers parts of Asia and Europe.

” Our satellite here in Nigeria has the capacity to provide the navigation overlay services.

The Minister also noted that Nigerian Communications Satellite has the capacity to support the implementation of the SBAS not only in Nigeria but in the whole of Africa with 54 countries and urged African nations to consider the Nigerian Communication Satellite when the need arises.

Digital Economy: The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Mr Tukur Lawal also added that it plans to contribute its own quota to the digital economy and industrial revolution by exploring more opportunities locally and internationally.

” For NIGCOMSAT Ltd to contribute its own quota in the digital economy and industrial revolution, we cannot remain in the comfort zone, but rather look for areas of exploring the market both local and international.

” We will give all the support needed and innovations that will meet and convert all weaknesses to successes.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last year that The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT) announced plans to deploy 5G technology in Nigeria through its proposed NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite.

They said that the satellite (NIGCOMSAT 2) would backhaul the services of 5G once telecom operators deploy the fifth-generation network services. Backhauling means getting data to a point which could be distributed via the optic fibre or network.