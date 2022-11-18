The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT) has announced plans to deploy 5G technology in Nigeria through its proposed NIGCOMSAT 2 satellite.

This was disclosed by its Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Alale, during a meeting with technology stakeholders on Thursday in Lagos, themed NIGCOMSAT: The Roadmap for Enhanced Service Delivery.

Dr Alale noted that the satellite (NIGCOMSAT 2) would backhaul the services of 5G once telecom operators deploy the fifth-generation network services. She also explained that backhauling means getting data to a point which could be distributed via the optic fibre or network.

Expectations for NIGCOMSAT 2: According to Alale, telcos will be able to use the satellite to cover areas where their 5G network cannot reach. She added that the Federal Government plans to provide 70% broadband by 2025 and NIGCOMSAT would keep working with other technology providers to deliver broadband services to all Nigerians.

While providing further insight, the Deputy General Manager in charge of Satellite Control and Operations at NIGCOMSAT, Mr Anthony Orjinta, said:

“Satelite has always been serving underserved areas because we all know that the cost of deploying terrestrial sites is quite expensive but fibre deployment is even more costly due to our environment. As the 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies are evolving, so also are the technologies in the satellite industry.”

added that the enhanced capacities that are available in other technologies are also coming along in satellite space. He added that the satellite would be the first of its kind in Africa.

The satellite would provide backhaul services for all 5G operations, and also deliver services of the same comparative capacity to underserved areas and dark spots that were not economically viable for terrestrial operators.

What you should know: Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to auction two additional 3.5GHz spectrums in December 2022. The telecom regulator fixed the auction price at $273.6 million.

Many telecom operators have shown interest in the impending auction, including MTN Nigeria which won the first auction in 2021 alongside Mofab Communications.