Roses are red

Violets are blue

I’ll buy a gift

But it won’t be for you…

It’s that time of the year when roses go round, and stores run out of chocolates and cards. But what’s more important is the fact that you might not get a gift this Valentine’s.

February 14th, famously known as Valentine’s Day, Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, originated as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine. However, through later folk traditions, this day has become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

It’s a day when lovers exchange gifts, love cards and treats among themselves and make their partners feel special.

However, with the evolution of the times, Valentine’s Day has become not only a day for lovers, but a time and season to show love to your family, friends, and people around you. Nevertheless, despite the huge outpouring of love, emotions and exchange of gifts that accompany the event, you probably might not be getting a gift for Valentine’s.

Here are 5 reasons you may be left empty-handed this Valentine’s.

1. You have someone particular in mind

Your mind is fixated on a particular person, and because of that, you fail to see that significant other person in the wings who is willing to share that special day with you. This could be even more droopy when to your “Mr. or Ms. Right,” you may not be an option, and then you’re stuck in the cycle of expecting a gift from someone who doesn’t have you in mind.

2. You don’t reciprocate

Most of the time, we’re often caught up in what we would get that we forget what we should give. Besides, people like to be appreciated in return, so over the years, if you’re one to get gifts but not give in return, you might start to get less and less gifts each year, meaning you may just end up without one this year.

3. Things are just expensive

Maybe you're not the cause. Maybe things are quite expensive, especially considering the scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes. With the situation of things now, your partner might not be able to get you something tangible with the budget he or she has. You may also be faced with this challenge.

4. You’re expecting a Genie

You don’t want a gift. You want your wish list. Gifting ought to be a medium for conveying one’s feelings and intentions. Rather than allowing your partner to get you what they want, you tend to impose your will, which takes away the fun.

5. You’re simply uninterested

While others are all about the hustle and bustle of the season, you really don’t care. You don’t see what the fuss about Valentine’s all is about. Neither do you believe in mapping out a special day to show love. You’re not really bothered about how the day goes because, to you, every day is Valentine’s Day.

There is no doubt that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

These tips will be of invaluable help if you do not want to end up among the horde of potentially disappointed Valentine’s gift hopefuls.