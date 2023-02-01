Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank has announced the launch of its 2023 Economic Review and Outlook report which focuses on trends for core macroeconomic indicators and relevant emerging policy themes that will shape 2023.

This report themed Baton Hand-Off: Economic Headwinds and Expected Resilience covers global economic headwinds and growth trends, inflationary pressures and expectations, dynamics in the domestic oil market, exchange-rate expectations, thoughts around monetary and fiscal policies and sectorial trends, among others. The report also takes a deep dive into potential implications of the imminent change in administration.

Commenting on this report, Banjo Adegbohungbe, MD/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that ” the impact of recent global economic shocks on the Nigerian economy were prevalent in 2022 and are expected to persist in 2023. However, there will be opportunities to unlock new growth, particularly in the second half of the year. This report is a potent tool for decision makers which would assist our clients, investors and stakeholders to better navigate the current economic environment and achieve their respective strategic goals.”

Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist of Coronation Merchant Bank in her remarks opined that “2023 brings with it a mix of economic conditions. We expect the current inflation trend to persist in both advanced and emerging economies. The resultant effect of monetary policy tightening is also expected to continue but at a reduced pace given the inflation outlook across markets which points towards gradual moderation in H2 2023. For Nigeria, FX liquidity constraints are likely to continue in the near-term. It is an election year, there are concerns around demand-pull inflation on the back of expected spending (naira circulation) associated with electioneering. However, implementation of the recent naira redesign policy could assist with abating this inflation risk. There are also concerns around policy continuity post-election, as well as an expected lull in economic activity on the back of the transition phase. Nigeria’s GDP growth is expected to maintain its growth trajectory but at a relatively slower pace in 2023.”

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management, and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating (B- from Fitch). It presently has two branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards including Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards.

