Neo bank, Kuda, has allayed the fears of its customers who have been unable to access their money since Tuesday due to glitches on the app.

According to the company, the customers’ money is safe and they would be able to access it once the app issue is resolved.

The bank’s customers have become apprehensive since they are unable to log in to the Kuda app, let alone withdraw or transfer. In some cases, customers are able to log in but their accounts show zero balance, even though they had money in the accounts.

Kuda’s apology: The digital bank in an apology message to the customers admitted that its app has been experiencing glitches. It said:

“We’re sorry that you still haven’t been able to use your Kuda app. We’re working with our cloud services provider to sort out the downtime, and we’ll let you know when it’s been fixed. Your money remains safe and you’ll be able to access it as soon as services are restored.”

“We know that the ₦0.00 balance error reported by several people is worrying but we assure you that it’s just what the app is displaying because of the downtime, not the amount of money you actually have. We’ll keep sharing updates as we make progress.”

While the app had suffered downtimes in the past, this is becoming the longest downtime period Kuda as customers are unable to access their funds for over 24 hours now.

Customers’ reactions: Angry customers of the bank have taken to Twitter to express their frustration. Expressing regret in opening an account with the bank, identified as Increased Joe said:

This is complete nonsense. How long will it take to get the app running? I honestly regret using this app to get paid.”

Another customer, King Julius, said:

“Please I just created an account with you guys yesterday and I made a deposit yesterday but it’s not reflecting my Kuda balance remains 0.00 please rectify it.”

Draey Baba said: “Kuda! Where’s my money? I’ve been stranded without cash since yesterday and I have a lot to do with my money.”