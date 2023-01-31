The North Macedonian government needs wealthy and talented individuals who can invest in the country and boost its economy. Being a citizen provides benefits such as free movement to several countries, including the Schengen Area, as well as an e-visa to India.

Foreign nationals can apply for citizenship through the North Macedonia Citizenship by Investment Programme by investing €200,000 to €400,000.

Individuals who obtain this citizenship will have the right of free movement to 125 destinations, including Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area.

Details of the programme: The programme can be completed within two to five months with a minimum investment of EUR 200,000 to EUR400,000 without any minimum residency or language requirements.

The options for investment are:

Option 1: €200,000 per adult applicant for at least two years in a private investment fund established in accordance with the laws of the Republic of North Macedonia, to be eligible to apply for citizenship

Option 2: €400,000 per adult applicant as a direct investment in new facilities (except for those in hospitality meant for restaurants or shopping), employing at least ten people for an indefinite time in a period of at least one year

Individuals who obtain this citizenship will have the right of free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among others, as well as an e-visa to India and access to 125 destinations in total.

Citizens will also have the ability to pass down citizenship to future generations, with access to a strategic trade market, and more.

The required documents needed to apply to include police certificates, a CV, and proof of financial standing.

About North Macedonia: North Macedonia is a country in Southeast Europe with scenic rivers and mountainous regions. The country has a thriving economy with good agriculture and trade prospects and a rich cultural heritage.

Do note that the country has a friendly culture and a favourable tax environment.