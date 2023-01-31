The North Macedonian government needs wealthy and talented individuals who can invest in the country and boost its economy. Being a citizen provides benefits such as free movement to several countries, including the Schengen Area, as well as an e-visa to India.
Foreign nationals can apply for citizenship through the North Macedonia Citizenship by Investment Programme by investing €200,000 to €400,000.
Individuals who obtain this citizenship will have the right of free movement to 125 destinations, including Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area.
Details of the programme: The programme can be completed within two to five months with a minimum investment of EUR 200,000 to EUR400,000 without any minimum residency or language requirements.
The options for investment are:
Option 1: €200,000 per adult applicant for at least two years in a private investment fund established in accordance with the laws of the Republic of North Macedonia, to be eligible to apply for citizenship
Option 2: €400,000 per adult applicant as a direct investment in new facilities (except for those in hospitality meant for restaurants or shopping), employing at least ten people for an indefinite time in a period of at least one year
- Individuals who obtain this citizenship will have the right of free movement to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Türkiye, and Europe’s Schengen Area, among others, as well as an e-visa to India and access to 125 destinations in total.
- Citizens will also have the ability to pass down citizenship to future generations, with access to a strategic trade market, and more.
- The required documents needed to apply to include police certificates, a CV, and proof of financial standing.
About North Macedonia: North Macedonia is a country in Southeast Europe with scenic rivers and mountainous regions. The country has a thriving economy with good agriculture and trade prospects and a rich cultural heritage.
Do note that the country has a friendly culture and a favourable tax environment.
Leave a Reply