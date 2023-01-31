Unity Bank Plc has released its financial statement for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022.

The bank reported a profit of N1.35 billion for the period, representing a 58% decline when compared to the N3.17 billion reported during the same period of the previous year.

See the key summaries below.

Gross Income

2022 FY: N56.959 billion

2021 FY: N48.977 billion

Change: +16%

Net Interest Income

2022 FY: N19.392 billion

2021 FY: N20.054 billion

Change: -3%

Operating Income

2022 FY: N885 million

2021 FY: N958 million

Change: -10%

Operating Expenses

2022 FY: N13.364 billion

2021 FY: N12.560 million

Change: +6%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N1.465 billion

2021 FY: N3.332 billion

Change: -56%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N1.348 billion

2021 FY: N3.173 billion

Change: -58%

Earnings per share

2022 FY: 11.53 Kobo

2021 FY: 27.15 Kobo

Change: -58%

Bottom line: The company witnessed a slowdown in profits despite the increase in gross income by 16% amid inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira.

Interest and similar income also grew to a value of N49.034 billion from N43.182 billion during the period.