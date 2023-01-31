TransAfam Power Limited, a subsidiary of Transcorp Group, said it has added 138 megawatts (MW) to its power generation capacity.

The achievement was made possible by the company’s successful rehabilitation of its Afam 5 GT unit 20 Gas Turbine power-generating unit.

In a statement emailed to Nairametrics, the company explained that the rehabilitated unit has been successfully commissioned and synchronized to the national grid.

Stagnant for almost a decade: During the commissioning, Engr. Vincent Ozoude, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transafam Power Limited highlighted the fact that the unit which had been out of service for over 15 years, could power up to 100,000 homes in a year. He said:

“Since the administrative handover of the Afam Power Plant in March 2021, we have been working diligently to realize the full potential of the plant. We are pleased to have completed the rehabilitation of GT20, having been out of service for over 15 years before our takeover.

“We are glad to have achieved this feat, using a combination of our in-house resources and other local technical support, with about 20% of foreign expert support in the rehabilitation project, showing our commitment to local content development.

“It is impressive how far we have come from 48MW average generation, when we took over, to raising production to 120 MW generation within the first two months.”

Commitment to the power sector: At the commissioning, the President and Group CEO of Transcorp, Dr Owen Omogiafo said the rehabilitated power generation unit is significant to transforming Nigeria’s power sector. She said:

“Our purpose at Transcorp Group is to improve lives and transform Africa, one investment at a time. We are pleased with the progress we are making to expand access to electricity in Nigeria through our investments in the power sector.

“You cannot achieve sustainable economic transformation without a reliable power supply. It is that understanding that has led us at Transcorp, under the leadership of our Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu CFR to invest in the power sector. We are happy with the progress we are making in our power plants and strive to continue to optimize our available generation capacity, with the improved gas supply, which has become increasingly challenging.”