Instagram will begin notifying parents if their teenagers repeatedly search for suicide or self-harm-related terms on the platform.

This is according to updates shared on its official blog post.

The new feature will roll out in the coming weeks to parents enrolled in the platform’s parental supervision tools.

What Instagram said

According to Instagram, searches that may trigger an alert include phrases encouraging suicide or self-harm, phrases suggesting a teen may be at risk, and general terms such as “suicide” or “self-harm.

“The alerts will be sent to parents via email, text, or WhatsApp, depending on the contact information available, as well as through an in-app notification. Tapping on the notification will open a full-screen message explaining that their teen has repeatedly tried to search Instagram for terms associated with suicide or self-harm within a short period of time. Parents will also have the option to view expert resources designed to help them approach potentially sensitive conversations with their teen,” they stated

“In working to strike this important balance, we analyzed Instagram search behavior and consulted with experts from our Suicide and Self-Harm Advisory Group,” the company said in a blog post.

It added that the threshold for alerts requires multiple searches within a short time frame, while aiming to avoid unnecessary notifications that could reduce effectiveness.

Backstory

The decision comes amid intensifying legal and public scrutiny over teen wellbeing online, particularly related to harmful content, addictive design, and lack of effective protection tools.

In recent months, Meta has faced multiple lawsuits in the United States accusing it of failing to protect children on its platforms and designing systems that contribute to addiction and psychological harm.

The company’s executives, including Instagram head Adam Mosseri, were questioned over the company’s rollout of safety features and the challenge of balancing privacy and child protection.

In a separate case before the Los Angeles County Superior Court, internal Meta research presented in court suggested that parental supervision tools had a limited impact on compulsive social media use among children. The study also indicated that children experiencing stressful life events were more likely to struggle with regulating their usage.

More details

The alerts will begin launching next week in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, with additional regions to follow later in the year.

Instagram also said it plans to expand the feature in the future to trigger notifications when a teen attempts to engage the app’s artificial intelligence tools in conversations related to suicide or self-harm.

The company maintained that it will continue to monitor feedback and refine the system to balance parental awareness with user privacy.

What you should know

Instagram’s decision to alert parents builds directly on safety reforms the company began rolling out months earlier, as scrutiny over youth protection intensified.

In September 2024, Meta Platforms introduced Teen Accounts on Instagram, automatically moving users under 18 into private accounts with stricter controls. The redesign limited who could message or tag teens, reduced their exposure to sensitive content across Explore and Reels, activated stronger anti-bullying filters, introduced daily time reminders, and turned on overnight “sleep mode” to mute notifications.

Other social media giants are under similar investigation. TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is facing lawsuits from multiple U.S. states alleging that its algorithm is designed to keep children hooked to maximize advertising revenue. The platform has also been accused of failing to adequately protect minors from harmful content and exploitation.

YouTube has similarly faced scrutiny over how its recommendation systems affect children. In 2021, lawmakers called out Instagram and YouTube for promoting accounts featuring content depicting extreme weight loss and dieting to young users.