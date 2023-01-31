Guinness Nigeria Plc has appointed Grainne Wafer as a Non-Executive Director on its Board with effect from the 25th of January 2023.

The company disclosed this in a corporate disclosure that was signed by Company Secretary Rotimi Odusola.

The appointment follows the retirement of Mark Sandys from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 25th January 2023.

Expectations from the appointment: The company expects the new appointee to bring to the Board extensive marketing experience having held leadership roles across Commercial, Innovation and Marketing functions within the Diageo business.

It also expresses optimism that Wafer’s invaluable experience and passion for inclusion and diversity would be of great benefit by driving improved performance and sustainable business growth for the Company.

About Grainne Wafer: Before now, Wafer was a Global Director for Guinness, Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff at Diageo responsible for leading Diageo’s premium core category globally.

In addition to being a part of the global marketing leadership team., she also was part of those who led Diageo’s progressive portrayal programme globally.

He is also a joint lead of the UNstereotype Alliance, a UN and industry-wide platform which seeks to eradicate harmful gender-based stereotypes in advertising and represents Diageo on the World Federation of Advertisers diversity task force.

She has spent over twenty years with Diageo working on a wide variety of brands, with local, European and global roles spanning communications, brand marketing, innovation and commercialisation.

She was Global Brand Director for Baileys, delivering a complete brand transformation globally leading to 4 years of consecutive growth after almost a decade of decline.