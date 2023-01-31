Macquarie University’s International Scholarship is given to international students who have demonstrated academic excellence.

It covers a portion of the tuition fees for outstanding students who are pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree at Macquarie University. Specifically, it covers AUD$10,000 which will be applied to the tuition.

The scholarships, however, do not provide financial assistance in the form of a living allowance, nor do they cover the costs of visa applications, Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC), airfares, lodging, conferences, or other study-related expenses.

The eligibility criteria: To be eligible, candidates must be –

A full-time international student starting an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework degree (excluding Graduate Certificates and Global MBA courses) and satisfying the following requirements to be eligible for this scholarship.

Able to commence studies in the session and year specified in your scholarship letter of offer

Able to attain a minimum WAM equivalent of 65 for postgraduate applications; or a minimum ATAR equivalent of 85 for undergraduate applications.

Able to submit a nomination form and have a valid offer letter from Macquarie University to be considered for this scholarship. Students must enter “VCIS” in the field labelled “Scholarship Name” on an online application form, along with their student identification number from their Macquarie University offer letter.

How to apply: Candidates are advised to apply at least two to three months before the session begins, to avoid disappointments and to have enough time to apply for a student visa.

Visit the official website to access the application forms and to obtain detailed information on how to apply for the scholarship.

There is no deadline as this is an ongoing scholarship. However, the next course starts in June 2023.