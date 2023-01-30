Cultural Survival is inviting applications from young people in Nigeria and other countries to apply for its 2023 Indigenous Youth Fellowship.

Focus Areas: The fellowship, which emphasizes creative work within communities, will focus on the following areas-

Building technical and digital tool competencies and management skills

Production of short animated videos featuring Indigenous oral traditions

High-quality graphic illustrations

User-friendly software for content creation and editing

Creative writing, storytelling, poetry, journalism, and community narratives

Artistic forms such as muralism, photography, traditional paintings, weaving, and ceramics

Community media like radio, audiovisual, and digital platforms

Performing arts such as dance, theatre, and puppetry

Music and traditional songs

Cultural research

Proposals are sought for the following themes:

Sustainability of lands and livelihoods

Defence of land and territory

Revitalization and preservation of Indigenous languages

Climate change solutions

Recovery of ancestry and cosmogony

Empowerment of women, youth, and marginalized genders

Indigenous community media

Protection and recovery of traditional medicine

Gender equality and justice.

The benefits: The Fellowships will be up to $2,500 (USD) US dollars per fellow or group to implement their project over 6 months (May to September 2023).

Applicants must be able to work independently and be accountable for project implementation.

Throughout the fellowship process, fellows will collaborate closely with Cultural Survival staff and a local mentor (a person who can advise, reinforce, and provide feedback to help fellows achieve the proposed goals voluntarily).

Criteria for Eligibility

Indigenous youths between the ages of 17 and 28 years old with access to the internet and other forms of virtual communication.

Commitment to collaborate with Cultural Survival.

Preferably fluent in an indigenous language or interested in learning it.

For applicants from Nigeria, they must reside in Nigeria

Not a former Cultural Survival Youth Fellow.

For more information, visit Cultural Survival.

The deadline is the 1st of March 2023

About Cultural Survival: Since 1972, Cultural Survival has supported Indigenous communities’ political resilience, self-determination, and cultural diversity. Cultural Survival is an Indigenous-led non-governmental organization (NGO) that is registered as a non-profit in the United States. To improve the rights and traditions of indigenous people around the world, Cultural Survival collaborated with Indigenous communities.

The NGo envisions a future in which Indigenous Peoples’ inherent rights are respected and honoured, as well as their vibrant cultures, which are intricately entwined with one another in terms of their lands, languages, spiritual practices, and forms of expression. These cultures are founded on self-determination and self-governance.