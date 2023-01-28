The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.12% in the week ended 27th January 2023.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.12% from 52,594.68 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 52,657.88 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.681 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 2.74%.

Equity market performance

A total of 756.769 million shares valued at N13.653 billion were traded during the week across 18,248 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.241 billion units of shares valued at N15.668 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,560 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 454.718 million shares valued at N4.813 billion traded in 8,214 deals; thereby contributing 60.09% and 35.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 61.735 million shares worth N1.647 billion in 1,600 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 56.842 million shares worth N119.141 million in 622 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FBNH, GTCO and FIDELITY accounted for 165.522 million shares worth N2.320 billion in 2,530 deals, contributing 21.87% and 16.99% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 12 indexes finished higher while 6 indexes finished lower except for NGX ASeM which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG up + 31.25% to close at N1.05

INTENEGINS up + 28.57% to close at N0.63

CHELLARAMS up + 23.97% to close at N1.81

MBENEFITS up + 23.33% to close at N0.37

ABCTRANS up + 17.24% to close at N0.34

Top Losers

CWG down – 13.46% to close at N0.90

NB down – 9.69% to close at N41.95

THOMASWY down – 9.66% to close at N1.31

COURTEVILLE down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

IMG down – 5.41% to close at N7.00

Summary

Forty-four (44) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than thirty-nine (39) equities in the previous week. Twenty-nine (29) equities depreciated in price lower than thirty (30) in the previous week, while eighty-four (84) equities remained unchanged, lower than eighty-eight (88) equities recorded in the previous week.