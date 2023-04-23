Key highlights

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.08% to close the week at 51,355.74 and N27.963 trillion respectively.

Six index finished higher while 10 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 3,920 billion shares worth N15.620 billion in 16,856 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 1.08% in the week ended 20th April 2023. This is following the 2.08% loss recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 1.08% from 54,232.34 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 51,355.74 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.963 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 5.30% and a year-to-date gain of 0.20%.

Equity market performance

A total of 3.920 billion shares valued at N15.620 billion were traded during the week across 16,856 deals on the floor of The Exchange. In contrast to a total of 2.824 billion shares valued at N10.964 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,686 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 3.050 billion shares valued at N5.964 billion traded in 1,379 deals; thereby contributing 77.81% and 38.18% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 707.962 million worth N6.175 billion in 8,430 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 43.155 million shares worth N1.026 billion in 2,223 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely TRANSCORP, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK accounted for 3.302 billion shares worth N7.999 billion in 2,375 deals, contributing 84.23% and 51.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 6 index finished higher while 10 finished low respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

TRANSCORP up + 44.97% to close at N2.45

IKEJAHOTEL up + 19.83% to close at N1.39

CHIPLC up + 15.79% to close at N0.66

FIDELITYBK up + 13.95% to close at N5.80

RTBRISCOE up + 13.64% to close at N0.25

TOP LOSERS

ZENITHBANK down – 12.20% to close at N21.95

CHAMPION down – 10.14% to close at N4.43

AFRIPRUD down – 10.00% to close at N5.40

VITAFOAM down – 8.65% to close at N16.90

UBA down – 7.65% to close at N7.85

Summary

Thirty-five (35) equities appreciated in price during the week higher than eighteen (18) equities in the previous week. Thirty-one (31) equities depreciated in price lower than thirty-nine (39) in the previous week, while ninety -nine(99) equities remained unchanged, lower, lower than ninety-nine (99) equities recorded in the previous week.