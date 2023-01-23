Aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), have suspended the strike.

This is coming some hours after the aviation workers at the National Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) grounded activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and other airports across the country as they embarked on industrial action.

According to Punch, the suspension of the industrial action was confirmed by the Deputy General Secretary of ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole, during a chat on Monday afternoon.

Akinjole said, “It’s been suspended, and they’ve agreed to commence negotiation on the salary issue with us.’’

Nairametrics had earlier today (Monday, January 23, 2023) reported that hundreds of air passengers were stranded across major Nigerian airports early in the day, as workers of the NAHCO Plc embark on an indefinite strike over “poor wages.

It was gathered that Qatar Airways even had to make an air return to Doha with Nigerian-bound passengers due to the strike action by the NAHCO workers that has paralyzed the industry.

It was gathered that the striking workers earlier informed NAHCO of the planned strike, adding that despite pleas by the management for the workers not to embark on the strike, the aggrieved union members ignored them and went ahead with the strike action.

This is a developing story…