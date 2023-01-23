Sweden is a Nordic country in Europe which has some of the best higher education systems in the world. The country has an excellent system that emphasizes group and independent study over lectures.

The country is a good choice for international students. Universities in Sweden have over 60 bachelor’s degrees and 900 Master’s degrees available and you can choose from a wide range of English-taught study programs and disciplines.

Sweden was one of the European countries where one could study for free until 2010. Since the passage of a law that charges tuition fees for international students was introduced, universities have been offering scholarships to ease the burden of paying fees for students.

A significant number of Swedish Universities still offer scholarships in the form of tuition waivers for international/non-EU/EEA students, and this applies to Nigerian citizens. Here are some of them.

Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals

The Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals (SISGP) is for qualified students from selected countries who are awarded full-time master’s level studies in Sweden. It covers tuition fees, living costs, and insurance.

Blenkinge Institute of Technology Scholarship Programme

The BTH scholarship programme is for prospective students from non-EU/EEA countries who are required to pay tuition fees for Swedish university education. This scholarship offers scholarships covering tuition fees in part (50%).

University of Borås Tuition Fee Waivers

The University of Borås offers tuition fee waivers to highly qualified students required to pay tuition fees and who are applying for eligible Masters’s Programmes at the University. The scholarships cover the tuition fee by approximately 50%, they are not designed to cover living costs.

Chalmers IPOET Scholarships

The IPOET Scholarship is open to citizens from non-EU/EEA countries who are required to pay tuition fees and who are applying to Master’s Programmes offered at Chalmers University. The scholarship offers a 75% reduction in tuition fees.

Halmstad University Scholarships

Halmstad University offers a number of scholarships to qualified students from outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland who are required to pay tuition fees each year. These scholarships are towards the Master’s programme within any field of study offered at the University. The Halmstad University Scholarship covers 25% or 50% of the tuition fee and will be deducted from the tuition fee.

Karlstad University Global Scholarship Programme

The Karlstad University Global Scholarship offers to students who are outside the EU/EEA (and Switzerland) and who are required to pay tuition fees for studies. Scholarships cover 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% of the tuition fees.

Karolinska Institutet Global Master’s Scholarship

Karolinska Institutet offers scholarships to excellent students who have been admitted to one of its Global Master’s

programmes starting each Autumn semester. The scholarship only covers the tuition fee cost, not living expenses, and is only for studies at Master’s level.

Kristianstad University Scholarships

The scholarship is awarded to citizens from outside the EU/EEA who are required to pay tuition fee for studies at Kristianstad University. The scholarship can be a full or partial reduction of the tuition fee.

KTH Royal Institute of Technology Tuition Fee Waivers

This institute offers tuition fee waivers for citizens from non-EU/EEA/EFTA countries who are required to pay tuition fees and who has applied for a Master’s programme at KTH. If granted a scholarship, the tuition fee will be waived for the total length of the programme.

Linnaeus University Scholarships

Linnaeus University Scholarships are for students who are from a country outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland and who have applied for a study programme at Linnaeus University. The scholarships usually cover 75 percent of the tuition fee however, a few scholarship from the Linnaeus Academy of Science and Business cover 100 percent of the tuition fee.

Linköping International Scholarships

The LiU International Scholarship supports international students with academic potential from countries outside the EU/EEA (and Switzerland) who are required to pay tuition fees for studies. With LiU International Scholarships, tuition fees are reduced by 25%, 50%, or 75%

Lund University Global Scholarship Programme

The Lund University Global Scholarship Programme is targeted at top academic students who are citizens of countries from outside the EU/EEA (and Switzerland) and are required to pay a tuition fee The scholarships are available for Bachelor’s or Master’s level studies. Scholarships may cover 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% of the tuition fee.

Mälardalen University Scholarships

Every year, Mälardalen University offers a limited numbers of scholarships to students coming from countries outside of EU/EEA/Switzerland who are required to pay tuition fees and who are applying for a master’s programme at the University as their first choice. The scholarship will cover 100% of the tuition fee of the programme as long as you follow the normal study plan. The scholarship does not cover living expenses.

Malmö University Master’s Scholarship

The Malmö University Master’s Scholarship (MUMS) is for highly talented students who are citizens of a country outside the EU/EEA/Switzerland and are admitted to an English-taught master’s programme at Malmö University. The scholarship covers the entire tuition fee.

Mid Sweden University Tuition Fee Scholarships

All students who have applied to study a Master’s programme at Mid Sweden University and who are required to pay tuition fees can apply for a Mid Sweden University Tuition Fee Scholarship. The scholarship covers 75% of the tuition fee.

Örebro University Scholarship Programme

The Örebro University Scholarship programme is aimed at top academic students from countries outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland, who are required to pay tuition fees for studies. The scholarship covers full or partial tuition fees but does not cover living expenses.

University of Skövde Master’s Scholarships

The University of Skövde offers a small number of scholarships to students who are attending a master’s programme at the University and who are liable for tuition fees. The scholarships are partial tuition fee waivers (50% tuition fee).

Stockholm University Scholarship Scheme

The scholarship scheme at Stockholm University is aimed at qualified students admitted for Master programmes coming from countries outside of EU/EEA/Switzerland and who are required to pay tuition fees. Stockholm University scholarships cover tuition fees only, which means that students will need to cover their own living costs.

Umea University Scholarships

Umeå University offers a limited number of scholarships to high-achieving students from outside the EU/EEA who are applying for a Master’s degree programme at Umeå University. Selected candidates receive a full or partial reduction of the tuition fee.

Uppsala Universal Global Scholarships

Uppsala University Global Scholarships are targeted to citizens of a country outside the EU/EEA and Switzerland and are towards Master’s programmes offered at the University. These scholarships cover the cost of tuition but not living expenses.