McKinsey is hosting a three-day virtual conference on women for the next generation. The McKinsey Next Generation Women Leaders (NGWL) virtual event will take place from April 20th to 22nd, 2023, and attendees will learn about the importance of women in leadership and will develop a network of women.

There will be an interview preparation program, a local networking event, and a learning session during the three-day virtual event.

Program for Interview Preparation

All NGWL EMEA attendees who want to learn more about McKinsey’s recruiting process will be invited for an interview prep session.

Participants will learn about the case and personal experience interviews, participate in Q&A sessions and practice case interviews in small groups.

Local networking event

In order to network with other NGWL attendees and meet McKinsey consultants and recruiters, attendees will be invited to small, local meetups.

Learning sessions

Participants will have the opportunity to take part in training sessions led by McKinsey consultants that focus on crucial communication and impact-related topics.

Eligibility requirements

You must be presented based in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa in order to be considered for NGWL EMEA (or have strong ties with Europe, the Middle East, or Africa). You should also be:

A student pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s, PhD, or MBA who will graduate by 2024, or

Be a working professional with up to eight years of experience.

Digital Assessment

You will need to spend about 60 minutes completing an online assessment as part of your application. There is no need for extensive planning or previous business experience for this. After you submit your application, more information will be provided in a few weeks.

You will also choose your preferred office or business function (practice).

The following is a list of participating offices. Lagos is included.

Offices

Amsterdam | Athens | Baku | Berlin | Brussels | Bucharest | Budapest | Cairo | Casablanca | Cologne | Copenhagen | Dublin | Dusseldorf | Frankfurt | Geneva | Hamburg | Helsinki | Istanbul | Johannesburg | Karachi | Kyiv | Lagos | Lisbon | London | Luanda | Luxemburg | Madrid | Milan | Munich | Nairobi | Oslo | Paris | Prague | Riyadh | Rome | Stockholm | Stuttgart | Tel Aviv | Vienna | Warsaw | Zagreb | Zurich

Practices

Analytics/Quantum Black | Capabilities & Insights | Marketing & Sales | McKinsey Digital | Global Energy & Materials | Orphoz Public | Orphoz | Operations | People & Organizational Performance | Private Equity & Principal Investors | Public & Social Sector | Risk & Resilience | Sustainability | Transformation

When submitting your application, you may designate up to three workplaces or professional associations to examine it and possibly select you. It is suggested that your decisions are based on your ties to a particular region or industry (that is, you have studied or lived in the country or you have work experience in the industry) and you are proficient in the local tongue.

McKinsey is offering open Q&A sessions to discuss more the Next Generation Women Leaders EMEA 2023 application process. Register for the option that suits you best:

Session 1: January 25, 2023, 5:00–6:00 p.m. (CET). Register here

Session 2: February 22, 2023, 5:00–6:00 p.m. (CET). Register here

How to Apply

You would need to send the following to apply:

Your resume in English-language which should detail your educational background and grades, professional experience, and achievements from extracurricular activities

Business function OR office location (based on ties to the industry or geography)—this is required so that our colleagues in those offices or business functions can evaluate your application with objectivity.

Also, send in grades on your

For more information about the program and how to apply, check here

Participants should apply by the 6th of March, 2023