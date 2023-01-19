The Federal Government has explained why it extended the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, despite attaining the retirement age of 60 years.

The government said that the Police Act 2020 gives the IGP a 4-year tenure which cannot be interrupted by retirement age. Usman Baba was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the IGP, on April 6, 2021, and is reportedly expected to turn 60 on March 1.

The clarification was made by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi while addressing State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, where he said that the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules for IGP’s retirement.

IGP will not retire midway into the election

Dingyadi said the IGP will not be retiring midway into the 2023 general elections that are expected to commence on February 25, with the presidential and national assembly elections.

The Minister said, “By the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him a letter of appointment in that regard.

“So, the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.’’

Speculations over IGP’s retirement

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting Inspector General of Police on April 6, 2021. The Police Council confirmed him as the substantive Inspector General of Police on June 2021.

There have been concerns about the possibility of the IGP retiring from the Force in the middle of the 2023 elections. While the presidential and National Assembly polls are slated for February 25, the governorship and state house of assembly elections will hold on March 11.

Also reported to be due for retirement are 3 Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of 2023.